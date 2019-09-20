Coast Guard seizes 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

The United States Coast Guard will be offloading cocaine in Miami Beach that was seized from suspected drug smugglers in international waters.

The agency said in a news release that crews patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South American made dozens of interdictions, accruing more than 12,000 pounds (5443 kilograms) of cocaine. The drugs were to be offloaded Friday morning.

Commander John Christensen of the cutter Seneca says the "down range counter-drug operations are a vital component to the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security's mission and our national security."