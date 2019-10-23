Provider blames state agency for disabled client’s death

The head of a Maine service provider whose contract was terminated by the state is blaming the death of a client on the Department of Health and Human Services.

Christine Tiernan, CEO of Residential and Community Support Services, says the patient who died in August after being in the agency's care for 72 hours was dropped off by state officials with no insulin to treat his diabetes and refused medical treatment when staff tired to take him to the hospital.

Tiernan tells the Portland Press Herald 62-year-old Norman Fisher, of Biddeford, was under state guardianship and the state had the responsibility to keep him safe.

The agency announced Monday that the state ended a contract with the Biddeford-based provider after it failed to make necessary changes following Fisher's death.