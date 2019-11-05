Salt Lake’s 1st all-female race could bring 1st Latina mayor

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo, Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall talks about the next stage of her campaign after finishing with the most votes in the partial results from the primary election held a day earlier, in Salt Lake City. Democrats Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall face off in the Nov. 5 election. Rick Egan

Salt Lake City could elect its first Latina mayor if a state senator wins a race Tuesday against a city councilwoman who rose to prominence fighting pollution.

Democrats Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall are already in the first all-female race to lead the capitol city, a liberal island in deeply conservative Utah where no Republican has been elected mayor in four decades.

Luz Escamilla, 41, has touted her decade of experience as a senator working with lawmakers in the GOP-dominated the state Legislature, and said she'd bring an important perspective coming from the city's traditionally working class west side.

She grew up in Mexico, came to Utah as a college student and became a citizen in 2004. Along with being the first ethnic-minority mayor, she'd also be the first member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve in the role in more than three decades. The issue surfaced when former mayor Rocky Anderson raised concerns she could be deferential to the conservative Utah-based faith. It's headquartered in Salt Lake, but many residents don't agree with its leaders politically.

Escamilla called Anderson's criticism insulting and pointed to her progressive record at the Legislature.

Her opponent didn't capitalize on the dust-up, instead condemning "attacks on faith," and saying they had no place in politics. Mendenhall, 39, has argued her two terms on the council have given her a deep understanding of city government. She also points to her record as an activist for clean air in a valley where weather conditions can cause pollution to become trapped and temporarily make the city's air the dirtiest in the country.

She won a crowded primary after deploying a strong get-out-the-vote effort, with Escamilla coming in second. Both have pledged to tackle issues like homelessness and affordable housing. They also both oppose a massive planned distribution hub known as the inland port that's drawn fierce protest for its potential environmental impact.

Escamilla has critiqued Mendenhall on the inland port, saying her votes on the city council helped make it possible. Mendenhall has pushed back, calling that criticism "revisionist history."

The winner will replace Jackie Biskupski, the city's first openly LGBTQ mayor. She decided not to run again, citing an unspecified family situation.