Karen Pence stops in Utah to file Trump 2020 papers

Karen Pence, left, wife of Vice President, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Karen Pence has visited Salt Lake City to file paperwork to put President Donald Trump on the state’s GOP primary ballot in the 2020 presidential race.

The Deseret News reports that Vice President Mike Pence’s wife told supporters Friday that the race will be close. She also highlighted Trump’s support of religious liberty and other conservative values.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee will serve as co-chairman of the president’s re-election campaign in Utah, a turnaround from 2016, when he led a fight against Trump’s nomination.

Lee says he took the “scenic route” to becoming a Trump supporter and respects him for keeping campaign promises.

Reps. Chris Stewart and Rob Bishop as well as former Sen. Orrin Hatch are also among the honorary co-chairmen of the Trump Victory campaign in Utah.