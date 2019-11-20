The Latest: Buttigieg’s rise makes him a target in debate

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 photo, preparations for the Democratic presidential primary debate are underway before Wednesday's debate in Atlanta. AP Photo

The Latest on the Democratic presidential debate (all times local):

9 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg’s dramatic rise in the Democratic race for president makes him a prime target at Wednesday night’s debate.

The candidates bunched at the front of the pack are seeking to distinguish themselves on the debate stage in Atlanta with just three months until 2020 presidential voting begins.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has gained significant ground in recent months in Iowa, which holds the nation’s first caucuses on Feb. 3. But with top-tier status comes added scrutiny, as the other front-runners discovered in four previous debates throughout the summer and fall.

1: 15 p.m.

