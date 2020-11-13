Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

GOP captures second Democratic US House seat in California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Republican Young Kim has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros in Southern California.

The contest was a rematch from 2018, when Cisneros delivered an upset in what had been a longstanding GOP district anchored in Orange County.

Kim’s victory Wednesday in the 39th Congressional District overcame President Donald Trump’s poor performance in heavily Democratic California, where he got only one-third of the votes. Kim won her race with 51% of the vote.

The former state lawmaker was born in South Korea and grew up in Guam. Another California Republican born in South Korea — Michelle Steel — defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in another Orange County district.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus

November 13, 2020 8:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service