Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Correction: Election 2020-Biden Staff story

The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Andrew Harnik AP
WASHINGTON

In a story Nov. 20, 2020, about Biden's new staffers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Jill Biden's policy director. She is Mala Adiga, not Mala Adaga.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Business

Netflix to expand production hub in New Mexico

November 23, 2020 8:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service