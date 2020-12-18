Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman

A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison.

Martin Osborn, 60, of Bangor referred to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson's sponsorship of gun control legislation and said he would attack him at his bedside.

Osborn also referred to Johnson, who is Black, as “boy.” He pleaded guilty in August to threatening a public official during the June call.

A 366-day sentence allows Osborn to qualify for good behavior credits and a shorter prison stay.

“Osborn may not have had the actual intent or means to carry out his threats, but his victims, the Capitol Police, and the FBI did not know that,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing. “Osborn’s threats obligated congressional staff and multiple law enforcement agencies to expend valuable time and resources assessing their viability.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Osborn had also made threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Kessler said.