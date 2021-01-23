Biden speaks to Trudeau in first presidential call to foreign leader

WASHINGTON â€” President Joe Biden spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday in Biden's first call to a foreign leader since his inauguration this week.

They agreed to have a meeting next month "in order to advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States," Trudeau's office said.

The White House said the call highlighted the strategic importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship and would reinvigorate cooperation on combating the pandemic, defense, economic ties and global leadership to address climate change.

Biden and Trudeau discussed their shared vision for sustainable economic recovery and agreed to cooperate to achieve net-zero emissions.

Biden acknowledged Trudeau's disappointment at his decision to rescind the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, the White House said.

In one of his first actions as president, Biden revoked the permit issued in March 2019 for the pipeline, which would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S., stating that its construction was not consistent with his administration's economic and climate goals.

Biden also spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the White House said on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed migration among other topics and Biden described his plan to reverse the immigration policies of the previous administration.

Biden plans to slow illegal migration through providing aid to countries of origin, among other measures.

He also plans to pave the way for millions of migrants in the United States to become citizens.

Biden also discussed the fight against the pandemic with Lopez Obrador, according to reports.