‘Major’ is no longer in the dog house, Biden says

His White House woofing days ain’t over.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Major, one of his German shepherds, would return to Washington after a biting incident.

He said Major did not cause any serious injury and that the 3-year-old rescue dog is still adjusting to the challenges of living at the White House.

“Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin,” Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “He’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”

Biden added that Major received training at home in Delaware, but that the first shelter dog ever to live in the White House was sent away because he and First Lady Jill Biden were going to be traveling.

“I didn’t banish him,” Biden explained. (Champ, the president’s 14-year-old German shepherd, also went to Delaware.)

Major is known to be the more rambunctious of the family’s dogs, and the president fractured his foot while playing with the pet in November.

Biden has resumed a century-long tradition of keeping dogs around the White House that paused during President Donald Trump’s pup-free tenure.

But the presidential residence isn’t always an easy place to be a bowwow.

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all,” Biden told ABC News, adding that Major “moves to protect.”

