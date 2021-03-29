Chicago police kill suspect during “armed confrontation”

A Chicago Police officer responding to a scene where gunfire had been detected fatally a shot a person early Monday in what the department called an “armed confrontation” with police.

According to police the officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city's West Side shortly after 2 a.m. after what is called ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire in the area.

“Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot" and began chasing him, department spokesman Tom Ahern wrote in a media notification about the incident.

The officers chased the person into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School, where one officer shot him in the chest. The male, whose name and age have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second male was taken into custody, police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and Ahern shared a photograph of the weapon on Twitter.

The police department said that the shooting was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officer or officers who fired their weapons would be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in officer-involved shootings.