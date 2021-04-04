Georgia city names new police chief

A Georgia city has filled its vacant police chief's post.

The Centerville Police Department began looking for a new chief last year when Chief Chuck Hadden retired after being on leave for several weeks. It was the third search to fill the position in the last five years, WMAZ-TV reported.

Centerville is about 15 miles (24km) northeast of Macon.

Taking over as chief will be Cedric Duncan, a former assistant police chief in Montezuma.

Councilman Justin Wright told the television station city officials have offered Duncan the job. A formal announcement will be made during Tuesday night's council meeting.

“He has a long law enforcement career behind him and in front of him,” Wright said.

Duncan, in a post on Facebook, said he begins his new job April 12.

“I would like to thank the Chiefs that employed me and I have learned from over my 25-year career...I will not let any of you down,” he said.

