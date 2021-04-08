Police: Teen killed, another wounded in drive-by shooting

An Alabama teen was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, authorities said.

Birmingham police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said officers were called to a home in the Inglenook community where they found an unresponsive 16-year-old on the couch before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported.

Mauldin said a second teen was shot in the face but his wounds were not life-threatening.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates the teens were shot in a drive-by. Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Mauldin said the shots were fired from a small sedan. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest arrived at a Birmingham Fire Station. Mauldin said it's unclear whether the two shootings in Inglenook were somehow related.

Since April 1, there have been seven homicides in Birmingham. Less than an hour before the fatal shooting in Inglenook, another man was killed in West Birmingham during a domestic incident.