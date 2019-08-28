Corps official: Study needed of Missouri River flood options

An official with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a study is needed to consider changes to flood-control measures along the Missouri River south of Sioux City, Iowa.

Speaking after a U.S. Senate field hearing Wednesday in North Sioux City, South Dakota, Brig. Gen. Peter Helmlinger noted such a study could call for actions such as changing the Missouri River channel in the Sioux City area to let the river spread out and carry more water. The Sioux City Journal reports that levees also could be rebuilt farther from the river to give the waterway more room.

Helmlinger, commander of the corps' Northwestern Division, says such a study would take three years and be delivered to Congress.

He spoke after answering questions at a hearing headed by Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.