Photos show submerged van, rescue efforts during Horry County Sheriff van drownings

The bodies of two women are still inside an Horry County Sheriff’s transport van as four rescuers stand on the roof. Floodwater has submerged the vehicle, and a three-foot-wide cut shows a failed rescue attempt.

It would be more than 24 hours before rescue workers manage to remove the women’s bodies.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer took some pictures of the rescue efforts amongst the high waters in the secluded, wooded area of Marion County. The images are the first publicly released photos from the scene.

“Agonizing,” Linda Green said of the photo. “To know my daughter is dead in there … breaks my heart.”

On Sept. 18, Nikki Green and Wendy Newton were being transported from Horry County to mental health care facilities in South Carolina. Both were under transport emergency commitment orders despite floodwaters after Hurricane Florence closed hundreds of roads.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were tasked with their transport. They disregarded a route supervisors told them they believed was safe and took a route through Nichols in Marion County, despite being told it was impassable, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., the duo drove around a barricade on S.C. 76 and into the high waters, officials said. The van stalled and was swept off the road and into a guardrail, investigators said. It sank into a large hole formed by the washout.

Bishop, who was in the passenger seat, freed himself, but Flood, the driver, could not initially escape. Bishop tried to free Green and Newton, but failed. He helped Flood from the vehicle, and crews rescued the two from the van’s roof, according to authorities.

After the van stalled, Green and Newton were alive in a cage-like area of the van. They were not restrained, but both drowned when the floodwaters entered the van, investigators said.