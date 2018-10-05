Husband pleads guilty in wife’s murder. He had blamed cough medicine.

Matthew Phelps pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday, admitting in court that he fatally stabbed his wife in their bedroom and told Raleigh police he had taken too much cold medicine.

Phelps, a 29-year-old Bible college graduate, called 911 in September 2017 and told dispatchers he woke from a dream to find himself covered in blood near his dead wife and a bloody knife in their bed. An autopsy later showed Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps had been stabbed 123 times.

He explained on the 911 call that he had taken a heavy dose of Coricidin Cough and Cold because “it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night.”





Prosecutors said Friday a blood test showed the presence of cough medicine chemicals in Matthew Phelps’ body, but not a toxic amount that would cause dizziness or hallucinations.

More than 50 people, most from Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest, were in court Friday morning to support Lauren Phelps. They wore buttons featuring a picture of the woman and T-shirts reading #LaurensLight.

“The thoughts of all her little body endured at Matthew’s hands are what my nightmares are made of,” her mother, Laurie Hugelmaier, said in court.

As part of the plea, Matthew Phelps will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“He’s pleading to spend life in prison to avoid the possibility of death,” his attorney, Elliot Abrams, told The News & Observer.

Prosecutors on Friday said Phelps behaved violently toward his first wife, dragging her down a hallway by her hair — an act that led to their divorce.





He contacted Lauren Phelps through Instagram because they had attended middle school together in Kentucky. Reluctant at first, prosecutors said, Lauren Phelps began dating Matthew and the couple soon married.

But their union was shaky from the beginning. Prosecutors said Lauren Phelps was thrifty and hoped to start a Hallmark store. Matthew Phelps, they said, did not work or contribute to household finances, spending thousands of dollars on iTunes cards and Xbox subscriptions.

In April, court documents described martial problems between Phelps and his wife, who had been married less than a year. Friends told investigators the couple often argued, and a detective wrote that Lauren Phelps had taken “drastic steps” to curtail her husband’s spending and planned to end the marriage.

Also in April, search warrants said Phelps was obsessed with the movie “American Psycho,” which depicts the life of a serial killer. A detective wrote that he posted Instagram pictures of himself dressed as the main character and told a friend he wondered what it would be like to kill somebody.

Beth Agner, Lauren Phelps’ sister, spoke directly to Matthew Phelps in court Friday.

“Matt, prison a scary place,” Agner said. “But being separated from God is worse, and his judgment is harsher than anything this court can give.”

“Heaven doesn’t have phones, computers or social media,” Laurie Hugelmaier said. “Lauren will live on in my memory.”