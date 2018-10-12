‘Yes means yes and no means no.’ UNC-Chapel Hill rally supports sexual-assault survivors.

Dozens of people have gathered on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday to show their support for Christine Blasey Ford and survivors of sexual assault.

During the #BelieveSurvivors rally, held on the 225th birthday of the university, protesters chanted, “However we dress, wherever we go, yes means yes and no means no.”

Ford, who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were teenagers, graduated from UNC in 1988 with a degree in psychology.

The event Friday was “to show our condemnation of the rape culture perpetuated by” the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity while Kavanaugh was a member during his undergraduate studies at Yale, according to a news release for the event.

“That continues throughout fraternity culture on campuses nationwide, including our own,” the news release says.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court last weekend.

Some counter-protesters attended the rally Friday, carrying signs that said “we believe in due process” and “support our sons and daughters.”