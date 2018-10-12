Finding comfort in football following Hurricane Florence

The Wallace-Rose Hill football team didn't play a game for nearly a month following Hurricane Florence. Come along for the teams' trip to Seven Springs for their first game in several weeks.
By
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

North Carolina

Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

