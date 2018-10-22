Thanksgiving 2018: Volunteers are needed now to help others have a happy holiday

A happy Thanksgiving requires careful planning. That’s true whether you’re deciding when to put the turkey in the oven or where you want to give your time or donate food so that others may also have a happy holiday.
Throughout the Triangle, charities are gearing up for Thanksgiving events that will benefit the less fortunate in their communities. Many require advance registration for volunteers, so if you want to help pack or serve Thanksgiving meals, sign up now.
Here are some Thanksgiving 2018 volunteer opportunities. If you have an opportunity to add, please send it to mquillin@newsobserver.com.
In Raleigh:
In its fourth year, Sharethepie.org will raise money for StepUp Ministry and Alliance Medical Ministry by having volunteers make and sell pies for customers to enjoy on Thanksgiving. StepUp helps people find jobs, but many must still rely on Alliance for free medical care. Last year, 70 bakers, 113 other volunteers and 1,205 pie-buyers raised $78,000 for the two ministries. This year’s goal is 3,000 pies and $100,000. Sign up here.
Each year, the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh distributes baskets stuffed with all the ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. They’re assembled entirely from donated items such as turkeys, canned hams, sweet potatoes, collard greens, breads and desserts. Low-sodium items are helpful. Take-out plates and cups are needed for meals that will be delivered to shut-ins. The mission will collect the goods at 623 Rock Quarry Road until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, or what the mission’s director, Sylvia Wiggins, calls Thanksgiving Eve. Distribution begins at 2 p.m. and continues until supplies are exhausted. Some volunteers are needed to hand out baskets and to give candy to children, but call the mission at 919-829-8048 before coming.
Burn off the calories of the pumpkin pie and contribute to Scleroderma Foundation by participating in the 3rd annual Kathy Eure 5K Run/Walk from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The $20 registration fee goes to the foundation. Register here.
Urban Ministries of Wake County serves up to 50 hungry families a day, along with up to 35 homeless women and 62 people in need of health care. For the holidays, Urban Ministries invites donors to assemble holiday gift baskets that include $25 grocery store gift cards along with non-perishable sides and desserts. Or, patrons can give money to the organization in honor of loved ones , or purchase items such as groceries and healthcare supplies from Urban Ministries’ year-round wish list.
The Women’s Center of Wake County will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but the day shelter needs people to host meals on many other days. Each day, the shelter feeds 15 to 35 homeless women who might otherwise go hungry. Choose a day to host at the Women’s Center’s website. The shelter also needs hosts for dinners served on Wednesday and Fridays. Sign up to host a dinner here.
The Salvation Army is collecting Thanksgiving and Christmas grocery baskets to distribute to families in need. Suggested items are listed here and should be brought to the Center of Hope location at 1863 Capital Boulevard.
The Shepherd’s Table Soup Kitchen at 121 Hillsborough Street serves lunch to about 250 people a day and always needs volunteers, who can sign up here.
The Raleigh Rescue Mission uses volunteers to prepare, pack and deliver the 800 or so hot meals it will send out through this year’s Gobbles to Go, and needs donations of non-perishable foods for its Groceries to Go food drive. Gobbles to Go meal recipients, mostly housebound, elderly people who might otherwise go without a hot meal on Thanksgiving, also receive a bag of groceries for their pantry. Filled grocery bags need to be dropped off at the mission at 314 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Volunteer and donor opportunities are listed here, or call the mission at 919-828-9014.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which collects, sorts and distributes food to dozens of food pantries in the state, is closed on Thanksgiving Day but needs help before and after. For information on how to conduct a food drive or to volunteer in the Raleigh warehouse or other locations, visit the food bank’s website.
In Durham:
The Durham Rescue Mission will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner for the homeless and needy on Nov. 22. The mission will serve a traditional dinner with trimmings and needs volunteers to help set up for the meal and activities, serve the meal, host game booths for children, give away free groceries and clothing, and clean up after. Call a Volunteer Assistant at 919-688-9641, ext. 5025, for more details to visit the mission’s website.
Urban Ministries of Durham hosts about 150 people at its shelter year-round, and begins early preparing for Christmas, when it operates a “shop” where parents can get new toys for their children, and children can get new items for parents. Donations must be new and delivered by the end of November. To volunteer or donate, visit Urban Ministries of Durham at 410 Liberty Street, call 919-682-0538 or go to the website.
The Triangle Nonfrofit & Volunteer Leadership Center coordinates Thanksgiving dinners for clients of Durham County Department of Social Services. who are unable to provide for themselves and their families on the holiday. Community residents, groups and businesses are matched with families in need and provide them with a cooked meal from a grocery store or restaurant, or the ingredients to prepare a meal. Sponsors are not allowed to cook the meals, but are responsible for delivering them before Thanksgiving Day. Volunteer or make a cash gift through the group’s website.
The American Tobacco Campus will build a 25-foot-tall bicycle tree this year from new, fuilly assembled children’s bikes. The bikes will be distributed as gifts to children living at the Cornwallis Road Public Housing Development. Bikes can be dropped off at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 5501 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 28. The tree will be lit on Dec. 4.
In Carrboro:
The Inter-Faith Council for Social Service needs donations and volunteer labor to provide the makings of holiday meals for more than 350 families. Make a gift or sign up to help here.
In Smithfield:
The Smithfield Rescue Mission still needs a few people to help prepare and serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of its men’s and women’s shelters. Volunteers are needed from 10:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The mission also needs help the Saturday before Thanksgiving packing baskets with the makings of a holiday dinner for about 175 families in need. About 140 of the families will pick up their baskets; volunteers will be needed to deliver the rest. The work will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 523 Glenn St. Volunteers are asked to call the mission in advance at 919-934-9257.
