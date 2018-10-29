People, businesses in 3 more counties can seek Florence aid

Now residents and business owners in over one-third of North Carolina's counties can seek federal aid to cover uninsured or underinsured damage from Hurricane Florence last month.
Emergency officials say Chatham, Durham and Guilford counties have been added to the list of areas that can now seek individual disaster assistance, bringing the total to 34 of the 100 counties statewide. Grants and low-interest loans are possible. People can apply online , by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting a disaster recovery center located in some of the qualifying counties.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office estimates Florence's rains, winds and historic flooding caused $13 billion in overall damages.
The federal government says more than $105 million in individual and household grants already have been approved. Over 129,000 disaster assistance registrations have been completed.
