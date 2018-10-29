His cancer was treated at UNC. Now, he and his wife have given $10 million for research.

A former patient at UNC’s cancer hospital has donated $10 million toward blood cancer research.

The gift from New Bern residents W.G. Champion “Champ” Mitchell and his wife, Ettienne “ET” Mitchell, will create a new fund at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, UNC announced Monday in a news release.

The money will help researchers as they study blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma. Blood cancer will kill an estimated 58,000 people in the United States this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Mitchell, a retired business executive, lawyer and UNC alumnus, was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015. He was treated at UNC, and his cancer went into remission.

Mitchell is a former member of the UNC Board of Governors.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt said the Mitchells’ gift will accelerate important work at the cancer center.

“Lineberger is working on a range of laboratory and clinical trials — which are already showing great promise — to break the code into a complex cancer that is challenging to cure,” she said in a statement. “Inspired by Champ’s life-saving personal experience with our medical team, their support advances investigations into the underlying cellular mechanisms of blood cancer that can benefit thousands of people.”