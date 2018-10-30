Slain NC Central student has family ties to Charlotte school shooting victim

The N.C. Central University student who was shot and killed by a security guard in Durham in September has family ties to the teenager who was fatally shot at a high school near Charlotte this week, according to the family.

Ernisha Ballard, the mother of slain N.C. Central student DeAndre Marquise Ballard, said Ballard’s younger brother is the half-brother of Bobby McKeithen. McKeithan, 16-year-old sophomore at Butler High School, was shot to death Monday outside the school cafeteria.

DeAndre Ballard’s uncle, Miguel Staten, told The News & Observer that the shooting victims were not related by blood. They share a half-brother.

Jatwan Cuffie, a freshman at Butler High, has been charged with first-degree murder. An attorney for Cuffie said the teen had been the target of threats and bullying, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Ballard, 23,, was fatally shot by a security guard at the Campus Crossings apartment complex in Durham around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17. He reportedly lived at the complex.

The guard’s employer, N.C. Detective Agency, has said the shooting was self-defense.

Staten and other family members are questioning the security guard’s account of events that night.

“It was not DeAndre’s character at all to go and attack someone like that,” Staten said

Staten was near the NCCU campus Tuesday posting fliers about a protest set for Saturday during the college’s weekend homecoming activities.

“We want to make parents and alumni aware that the University has distanced itself from one of its students who was shot,” he said. “And we want parents to know that the security company is still working at the apartment complex. We don’t think they should be there.”