Sheriff: Mom of kid left at wrong spot threatened bus driver

A mother whose child was dropped off at the wrong location is accused of threatening the bus driver with bodily harm.
News outlets report 21-year-old Karly Rae Gurganus was charged with disorderly conduct on a school bus and communicating threats in connection with the Oct. 24 verbal altercation.
A release from the Beaufort County sheriff's office says Gurganus tracked the bus down, approached the driver's window and threatened the substitute driver while using profanity in front of the children still on the bus.
Gurganus is also banned from her 5-year-old daughter's elementary school for the remainder of the year.
In a statement to WCTI-TV , Gurganus says she "did flip out" as her daughter was scared, but asserted she didn't threaten the bus driver.
