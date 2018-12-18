North Carolina

New president named for Wake Tech — and he’s a familiar face for NC

By Jane Stancill

December 18, 2018 11:33 AM

Scott Ralls, president of the North Carolina Community College System, speaks to presidents of North Carolina community colleges, private colleges and universities before signing a revised transfer agreement in the Main Building at William Peace University Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. The revised agreement is intended to make students’ options for transferring between community colleges clear and easier to follow.
Scott Ralls, president of the North Carolina Community College System, speaks to presidents of North Carolina community colleges, private colleges and universities before signing a revised transfer agreement in the Main Building at William Peace University Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. The revised agreement is intended to make students’ options for transferring between community colleges clear and easier to follow. Jill Knight jknight@newsobserver.com
RALEIGH

Scott Ralls, the former president of the state’s community college system, was named the next president of Wake Tech on Tuesday.

Ralls, currently the president of Northern Virginia Community College, will assume the job in May, succeeding Stephen Scott, who retired.

The appointment was approved by the Wake Tech Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The N.C. State Board of Community Colleges is expected to approve the choice later Tuesday.

Ralls led North Carolina’s 58-college community college system from 2008 to 2015. He previously served as president of Craven Community College in New Bern. He has 20 years of experience in community colleges.

This is a developing news. Check back for updates.

