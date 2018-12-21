‘Potentially dangerous’: High water pushes Rock Hill to close Catawba River access

Rock Hill has closed its boat access points along the Catawba River because of water flow that could be dangerous, officials said.

More, the city has not announced a timetable to open the spots again with the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department closed River Park and Riverwalk launch points Friday. The closure is until further notice, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city.

The closure is from “high and potentially dangerous water flow,” Quinn said in a statement to The Herald.

River use is generally less during the winter months but emergency responders urged people to stay off the river.

Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department, said that closing the access points should remind the public that there is a potential for danger on the water. The safest measure is not to go on the river, Simmons said.

“Any time the decision is made to close those access spots it means the water is too fast and high to be out there,” Simmons said.

Access was temporarily closed in November, October, and May after heavy flow and rain.