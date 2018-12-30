North Carolina

5-year-old shoots himself in face while in Wendy’s drive-thru with mom, NC cops say

By Noah Feit

December 30, 2018 06:07 PM

A 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital after shooting himself.
A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital Sunday after shooting himself in the face while at the drive-thru of a Wendy’s restaurant, North Carolina police said, according to WGHP.

The Randleman Police Department said the child is in critical condition after he was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Spectrum News reported.

The shooting took place before 1 p.m., according to officials who said the boy was with his mother at the drive-thru of the fast-food restaurant when he got the “.45-caliber semi-automatic gun,” per WXII.

Randleman Police Chief Steve Leonard said the gun then went off and the boy was shot in the face, WGHP reported.

No updates have been given on the boy’s condition.

There is no word on who owned the gun or if any criminal charges will be filed.

The shooting is under investigation, according to Spectrum News.

The Wendy’s closed following the shooting and the manager said it will not reopen Sunday, per WGHP.

