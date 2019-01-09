High-speed police chase ensues after 2 stabbed to death, 1 injured in NC

Two people died and one person is injured after a stabbing in Shallotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
One woman was found dead at the scene, and a man was transported to the hospital, where he died from injuries, authorities said. A third victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.
After a brief chase, police were able to detain Torrence O’Neal Helms, 30, of Calabash, who is being treated at a hospital. Helms will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, said Emily Flax, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Deputies were called to a home about 4:40 a.m. on Ivey Stone Court after reports of multiple victims stabbed. While deputies were on the way to the home, they saw the suspect’s vehicle, according to a release.
Authorities began to pursue the vehicle reaching speeds up to 105 mph. Due to potential harm to the public and the nature of the incident, deputies performed a PIT maneuver — a technique that causes the driver to lose control and stop a vehicle during a pursuit — causing Helms to crash in a wooded area off Ocean Isle Beach Road, the release states.
Helms fled from the vehicle, and was taken into custody about 5 a.m. after a brief foot chase, authorities said.
The names of the victims will be released after family is notified.
