Online campaign raising money for Raleigh police officer who was shot

An online campaign is raising money for the Raleigh police officer critically wounded in a Wednesday-night shooting.

The GoFundMe page seeks $50,000 in donations for C.D. Ainsworth, shot multiple times off of Western Boulevard while investigating a stolen car. The officer was recovering from surgery at WakeMed after reportedly being hit once in the neck, according to the campaign started by David Blackwelder, president of the Wake County Chapter of the N.C. Sheriff Police Alliance.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, donations to Ainsworth’s family had topped $21,000 and drawn contributions from more than 350 people.