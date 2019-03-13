Husband questioned after missing woman found dead in North Carolina, sheriff says

The search for Diana Keel is now a murder investigation, and investigators have questioned her husband in his wife’s death in eastern North Carolina, WTVD reports.

Keel’s daughter reported her missing on Saturday, according to ABC News. Keel’s husband, Lynn Keel, is now a “person of interest” in the case, ABC reported.

A Department of Transportation worker found Keel’s body Tuesday in neighboring Edgecombe County, about 30 miles from her home, WRAL reported.

In a press conference Wednesday evening, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said, “The cause of death was the act of someone,” according to WRAL.

“There’s a killer on the loose,” Stone said, ABC News reported.

“The most difficult aspect of this case is a 10-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter are without their mother.” Stone said, according to WTVD.

“A deputy on scene confirmed to CBS 17 that Lynn Keel’s first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, died at the same home on Jan. 1, 2006. He told investigators she fell on the back steps and died,” WNCN reported.

“Stone said there had been a domestic issue between Diana and her husband about a year ago,” WTVD reported.

“There had been concerns between the husband at one time and Mrs. Keel but there has been nothing lately that has been reported on that,” Stone said, according to WTVD.