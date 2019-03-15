Wilber’s Barbecue, one of NC’s iconic BBQ restaurants, has closed

Wilber’s Barbecue, considered one of North Carolina’s essential barbecue joints, has closed, according to the state’s department of revenue.

A photo is circulating on social media from the N.C. Department of Revenue saying the restaurant “has been seized for nonpayment of taxes,” according to the Golsboro News-Argus.

Friday morning, the Wayne County clerk of court office confirmed Wilber’s tax problems, with five state tax liens on file. Three liens filed last year and two this year total nearly $64,000 in unpaid North Carolina taxes, the clerk of court’s office said.

Wilber’s has been open since 1962, named for 88-year-old owner Wilber Shirley, and is considered one of the icons in Eastern North Carolina barbecue.

A pitmaster carries a shovel full of glowing hardwood coals through the smoke-filled cookhouse at Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro. The first rays of morning sunlight filter through the smoke as he fires the barbecue pit of slow-cooking pigs for the last time that day after cooking the pigs through the night. Wilbur’s is one of only a handful of barbecue restaurants that still cooks entirely on hardwood coals. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The last year has been unkind to some of the state’s most historic barbecue institutions, with Wilber’s joining other famous North Carolina barbecue restaurants to close in recent months.

Allen & Son Barbeque closed in December after 48 years. Bill’s Barbecue in Wilson closed in January after 56 years.

This story is developing and will be updated.

