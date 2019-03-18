Here’s the lowdown on tickets for the NCAA Columbia regional

With the phenomena called Zion Williamson and his Duke Blue Devils coming to town, tickets for the Columbia games in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will likely go fast — at least for the sessions when the top-ranked teams are playing.
The system works like this: You have three official options to purchase tickets from tournament partner Ticketmaster. You can either buy tickets for individual sessions or for the regional as a whole, called a “full strip.”
In Columbia, games will be played on Friday and Sunday.
There will be two sessions on Friday — one in the afternoon and one in the evening. And one session on Sunday.
The Friday afternoon session features the South regional with No. 8 seed Ole Miss versus No. 9 seed Oklahoma. at 12:40 p.m. At 3 p.m. No. 1 Virginia plays No. 16 Gardner-Webb. (The school is located in Boiling Springs, N.C.)
(For the uninitiated, the teams are “seeded” from No. 1 to No. 16 in each of the four regional tournaments with No. 1 being the highest regarded team and 16 being the least regarded.
After the two afternoon games, Colonial Life Arena will be cleared and prepared for the evening session, which will feature the East regional with No. 1 Duke versus the winner of the N.C. Central-North Dakota State game. (That game, called a play-in game or “First Four,” will have been played Wednesday in Dayton with the winner going against Duke as a No. 16 seed.)
The second game of the East regional will feature No. 8 Virginia Commonwealth University versus No. 9 Central Florida.
On Sunday, there will be two games: the winner of Duke-N.C. Central/North Dakota State will play the winner of VCU/UCF and the winner of Ole Miss/Oklahoma will play the winner of Virginia/Gardner-Webb.
The two remaining teams after Sunday will advance to the regional finals, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, (South regional) and Washington, D.C. (East regional).
As of Monday, there were no full strip tickets through the official Ticketmaster site. (The face value of those tickets was $240.) In the secondary market, StubHub had only four tickets left at $250 each.
For Friday night’s Session 2, Ticketmaster had plenty of tickets available behind the baskets in the lower bowl and throughout the upper deck. But they were rather pricey, ranging from $105 to $412. On StubHub, tickets for Session 2 were available throughout the arena, including plenty at court side, ranging from $104 in the upper deck to $400 center court behind the scorers table.
But your best bet for a cheap ticket is Friday afternoon’s Session 1.
Ticketmaster had upper deck tickets for as a low as $50 and lower bowl tickets for $100. They were even cheaper and more plentiful on Stubhub, with upper deck ticket selling for as low as $35 and center court behind the scorers table for $274.
For Sunday’s Session 3 on Ticketmaster the most inexpensive ticket was $122. A few lower deck, behind the basket tickets were available at prices that mostly ranged from $259 to $467. although four tickets were listed for a whopping $2,940 each. The next bet was StubHub, where the lowest priced ticket was $115 in the upper deck and $500 behind the scorers table.
And you want to know a pro tip? If either Virginia or Duke is upset on Friday (No. 16 University of Maryland - Baltimore County beat No. 1 Virginia last year), the price of those Sunday tickets could drop dramatically.
South Region
(1) Virginia vs. (16) Gardner-Webb, Approximately 3 p.m. Friday (truTV)
East Region
(1) Duke vs. (16) NC Central-North Dakota State winner, 7:10 p.m. Friday (CBS)
(8) VCU vs. (9) UCF, Approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday (CBS)
