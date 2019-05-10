North Carolina

Mom reported baby abducted in NC. Now she’s charged with attempted murder, police say

An Asheville mother told police her baby was kidnapped Thursday, according to police.
An Asheville mother told police her baby was kidnapped Thursday, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Seven-week-old Shaylie was found safe Thursday night, police say, but now her 35-year-old mother faces attempted murder charges, Fox Carolina reports.

Krista Noelle Madden told police a man and a woman wearing ski masks kidnapped the baby Thursday, according to police.

Madden was arrested in neighboring Henderson County, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. She is being held on $750,000 bond and is expected in court Friday, the newspaper reports.

Police plan to hold a press conference Friday to give more details on the case, Fox Carolina reports.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

By

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
