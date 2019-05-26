North Carolina woman fatally struck by car

A woman has been fatally struck by a car as she tried to cross a North Carolina roadway on foot.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that police have identified the dead woman as Brandi Roxanne Mantooth. She's from the North Carolina city of Concord.

An accident report says Mantooth was trying to cross to the north side of Glenwood Avenue when she was struck by a car in one of the eastbound lanes. Investigators say she was not at a crosswalk.

The newspaper says police decided not to cite the driver, Wesley Marquis Rhodes. Investigators have concluded that Mantooth "failed to see her way clear and entered the path" of his car.