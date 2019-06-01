Coastal N Carolina celebrates the black bear with a festival

An annual festival celebrating the black bear that's plentiful in coastal North Carolina is being held for the fifth year.

The North Carolina Black Bear Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday in Plymouth, a town of about 3,800 people that could hold as many as 30,000 this weekend.

Organizers say coastal North Carolina has the world's largest black bears.

Organizer Tom Harrison says attendance has grown from 7,000 visitors the first year to about 30,000. Last year, he says people from 18 states and four foreign countries attended the festival.

This year, the festival will feature more than 30 educational and bear-themed activities, including an area where visitors can make their own bears.