NC Army vet tries her luck after $50 lottery win — and nabs $1 million prize

A North Carolina Army veteran turned a $50 lottery prize into a much bigger one.

Shelese Clay, who lives in Fayetteville, had won $50 playing the North Carolina Education Lottery’s $5,000 Loaded game, according to a press release from the lottery.

So she decided to use her winnings to try her luck at the game again.

She bought another $10 scratch-off ticket at a Circle V Mart in Fayetteville on Sunday, the release said.

But this time she won $1 million.

Clay, a recent graduate of Fayetteville State University, told the lottery she’s thinking about using the money to take a family trip.





“I want to save and grow this money,” she said. “But we also want to do something fun. We might go to Disney World!”

Clay won the game’s first top prize, and there are still three left, according to the lottery.