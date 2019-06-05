Severe storms could bring tornadoes, hail and strong wind to the Triangle on Wednesday

What to do before a tornado Knowing what to do before a tornado strikes could keep you and your loved ones safe. Here's how to prepare for the force of nature. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Knowing what to do before a tornado strikes could keep you and your loved ones safe. Here's how to prepare for the force of nature.

Central North Carolina could see storms starting Wednesday afternoon, with the possibility of tornadoes, hail and strong winds, forecasters say.

The storms could affect about 31 million people in the Triangle and the Sandhills, according to Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker, a meteorologist for ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

About one-fourth of an inch of rain could fall in the Triangle, likely between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

The area could see wind gusts up to 18 mph, according to the NWS.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening will pose a primary risk of damaging wind gusts, with some hail in the most intense storms,” the weather service says.

More rain is possible overnight, forecasters say.