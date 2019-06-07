IBM to lay off more than 1,000 employees, report says

Don’t make these unemployment insurance mistakes If you are laid off from your job, then you may be eligible for unemployment insurance, but you must abide by the rules. Some people misunderstand their legal responsibilities when they receive these benefits, which can lead to a commission of fraud. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you are laid off from your job, then you may be eligible for unemployment insurance, but you must abide by the rules. Some people misunderstand their legal responsibilities when they receive these benefits, which can lead to a commission of fraud.

Computer giant IBM appears poised to lay off hundreds of positions across its global workforce.

Responding to anonymous reports of layoffs on the website TheLayoff, IBM sent a statement to CNBC confirming it would be trimming its employee numbers.

“We are continuing to reposition our team to align with our focus on the high-value segments of the IT market, and we also continue to hire aggressively in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM,” a company spokesperson told CNBC in an email.

CNBC, citing an unnamed source, said the cuts will hit about “one half of one percent of employees.” For IBM, a company with more than 300,000 employees worldwide, that translates to a little over 1,000 employees.

The News & Observer has reached out for comment from IBM and will update this story when its responds.

It is unclear if these job cuts will affect any North Carolina employees.

Earlier this year, IBM laid off about 300 employees in Research Triangle Park, where it has a sizeable operation, The News & Observer previously reported. Those workers were part of a subsidiary called Seterus, which IBM sold to the mortgage services company the Mr. Cooper Group.

IBM is currently in the process of buying Raleigh tech company Red Hat for $34 billion. That deal has not officially closed yet, so the two companies are still operating separately.