North Carolina
Rockslide shuts down interstate near North Carolina-Tennessee line
Rock slide closes Interstate 40 in NC mountains
A rockslide on Monday shut down part of I-40 West near the Tennessee state line.
The rockslide happened about 1:20 p.m near Exit 7, which is Cold Springs Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Rocks in the road have stopped traffic in the area, according to an NCDOT tweet.
Crews are evaluating the situation and checking for a potential detour, the NCDOT tweeted.
The NCDOT is expecting a big impact on traffic.
Comments