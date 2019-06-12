A transgender woman was found dead in a field in NC last week. Police make arrest

Robeson County Sheriff's Office

A week after a transgender woman was found fatally shot in a field in eastern North Carolina, police say they have made an arrest.

The body of Avery Scurlock, 23, was found June 5, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Javaras Hammonds, 20, of Lumberton was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Hammonds shot Scurlock multiple times, left her to die and stole her 2016 Ford Fusion.

The sheriff’s office identified Scurlock as a man. But Scurlock’s mother told ABC11 that Scurlock was born a man and identified as a woman.

“No parent should have to suffer the loss of their child under any circumstances. But, to learn that their son was brutally murdered by being shot multiple times and left to die is inconceivable,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said on Facebook. “However, while the investigation continues, we are pleased to bring closure to this family as we seek justice.”





Hammonds is at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office without bond, according to police.