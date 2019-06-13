Inmate who escaped North Carolina prison had a car waiting for him, officials say

Michael Alvarez, 30, escaped from a prison in Robeson County Wednesday. NC DPS

An inmate scaled a prison fence and got away in a waiting car in Robeson County, officials say.

Michael Alvarez, 30, escaped the North Carolina prison at 2 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen in a white 2003 Ford Taurus driven by a woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials found the car abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“Alvarez had been released from prison in December after serving a sentence for drug related charges,” the N.C. Department of Public Safety said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was an inmate at the Robeson County Confinement in Response to Violations facility, DPS said on Facebook. The facility houses inmates who violated the terms of their release.

Alvarez is from Angier, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone who sees him or has information to call 911, the Robeson CRV Center at 910-618-5535 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

SHARE COPY LINK The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect that video shows slipped off his handcuffs and crawled through a small window separating the back and front compartments. Police say the suspect is Ronald Luis Scott Jr.