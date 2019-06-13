North Carolina
Inmate who escaped North Carolina prison had a car waiting for him, officials say
An inmate scaled a prison fence and got away in a waiting car in Robeson County, officials say.
Michael Alvarez, 30, escaped the North Carolina prison at 2 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen in a white 2003 Ford Taurus driven by a woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials found the car abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
“Alvarez had been released from prison in December after serving a sentence for drug related charges,” the N.C. Department of Public Safety said.
He was an inmate at the Robeson County Confinement in Response to Violations facility, DPS said on Facebook. The facility houses inmates who violated the terms of their release.
Alvarez is from Angier, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials ask anyone who sees him or has information to call 911, the Robeson CRV Center at 910-618-5535 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
