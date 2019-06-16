Police report Raleigh man exposed himself, tried to force sex on another man

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A Raleigh man was arrested Saturday after police said he attempted to force sex on another man.

Dwight Elton Taylor, 28, is charged with a felony count of attempted second-degree forcible sex offense and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure, according to the warrant.

Raleigh police said Taylor exposed himself to two men near the Aris Auto Center at 3221 Durham Drive and then attempted to engage in sex with one of the men against his will “by rubbing his exposed erect penis against the victim’s body.”

Taylor is being held under $200,000 secured bail in the Wake County Detention Center. He is expected to make his first appearance Monday in Wake County District County.

Raleigh police declined to provide more details about the incident.

Despite the focus on sexual assaults being perpetrated against women and girls, one out of every 10 rape victims is male, according to Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. The anti-sexual violence organization also notes one in 33 American men will be the victim of a rape or attempted rape in his lifetime.