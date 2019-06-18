North Carolina

Deon Thompson has a new tattoo: UNC coach Roy Williams cutting down a net

‘I’d remember that sucker’: UNC’s Roy Williams on former player’s tattoo of the Tar Heels’ head coach

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams laughs about former player Deon Thompson's new tattoo of Williams cutting down the championship nets. Thompson played for the Tar Heels from 2006-10 and was on the 2009 national championship team. By
Deon Thompson, a former North Carolina basketball player, has a new tattoo of coach Roy Williams.

Thompson played at UNC for Williams from 2006 to 2010 and won a national championship in 2009, according to 247Sports.

HeelsUpdates tweeted a picture of Thompson’s new tattoo, which is of Williams cutting the net off a basketball hoop

Deon Thompson Tattoo_fitted.png
Deon Thompson, a former UNC basketball player, got a tattoo of Roy Williams Screen grab/Twitter

The tweet has 853 likes as of Tuesday and several replies showing support.

“Awesome! And a testament to the Carolina Way. Once a Heel, always a Heel,” one person tweeted in response to the photo.

A video shows Williams seeing the tattoo for the first time.

Someone shows him a picture of it on a phone, and Williams asks if it’s something he’s had.

Someone in the background tells him it’s new.

“I think I’d remember that sucker if I’d seen it before,” he said.

