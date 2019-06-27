NC pool criticized for ‘racist’ rules is closing. Owners say they want to retire

Social media stir surrounds swimming pool rules in Wendell, NC The Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell, NC is facing criticism on social media after a Facebook user posted a photograph of the pool rules with one that bans “baggy pants'" and "dread-locks/weaves/extensions." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell, NC is facing criticism on social media after a Facebook user posted a photograph of the pool rules with one that bans “baggy pants'" and "dread-locks/weaves/extensions."

The Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell, which was harshly criticized this month for what some called racist policies, will close in September, the company said.

Owners of the business in eastern Wake County notified its pool members, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The company received backlash earlier this month on social media after some people questioned its pool rule that banned baggy pants, dreadlocks and weaves.

The rule said “no baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

The owners originally apologized, saying the ban on dreadlocks and weaves was meant to keep artificial hair out of the pool’s system, The News & Observer reported. But the apology has since been taken down from social media.

The Outdoor Recreation Center, which has been open for six years, offers paid memberships for the pool.

Now the owners, Johnny and Teresa Freeman, say they are closing the business later this summer so they can retire and spend time with family, ABC11 reports.





“To Our ORC Family: Johnny turns 65 in January, therefore, we have decided to retire and spend more time with our family. Regretfull (sic), after this season, we will be closing ORC after Monday, Labor Day,” the owners said in the message published by ABC11. “All of you will be greatly missed as we have watched your children grow up. Thank you for all the support through the last 6 years. With love and much appreciation!”