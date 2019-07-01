‘Security threat’ closes gate at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials say

North Carolina

A gate at Fort Bragg is closed due to a security threat, the Army base said Monday afternoon.

The All American Access Control Point closed Monday after Fort Bragg received a security threat at the gate, officials said in a news release. The gate will remain closed until further notice.

Officials did not release details about the threat, but ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported that explosives were found in a vehicle at the entrance.

The gate is located near the Fort Bragg Visitor Center. The All American Freeway is closed between the gate and I-295 and between the gate and Zabitosky, Gruber, and Honeycutt Roads and Knox Street, ABC11 reported.

Fort Bragg is in Cumberland County, about 70 miles south of Raleigh.

