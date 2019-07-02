Man targeted Raleigh building with illegal silencer because feds ‘spying on everybody’

Stock image

A 56-year-old Burlington man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for having a homemade gun silencer and making plans to covertly shoot into Raleigh’s federal building, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

Bobby John Kobito erroneously believed the National Security Agency was housed inside the Terry Sanford building on New Bern Avenue, where he told a confidential informant he believed federal authorities were “spying on everybody and everything you do,” according to a March indictment.

Kobito drew attention from Raleigh police in January 2018 when he visited the Islamic Association of Raleigh on Atwater Street, the indictment said. He went to ask about a video that supposedly referenced killing people of the Jewish faith. He spoke with someone at the mosque and left in a friendly manner, the indictment said, but a passing officer spotted binoculars and shooting targets in his car.

An FBI informant soon contacted Kobito through Facebook and arranged a meeting at a restaurant in Graham, where he described doing “hardcore recon” at the mosque and his suspicions about the NSA, which is not part of the federal building.

“I got to find out which floor of the building that they actually house the fusion center,” Kobito told the informant, according to the indictment. “And I want to do it at night so that way the average Joe isn’t in there ... So that way if there is collateral damage that they can actually hear inside that building when I attack the building.”

He said he had built his own silencer from a “solvent trap adapter” for a car’s oil filter that he bought at an auto parts store — a “poor man’s silencer,” the indictment said. He then emailed the informant a picture of the federal building and a document titled “Patriots Against Tyrants.” Later, at a Burlington gun range, he discussed targeting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Department of Homeland Security.

An October search warrant turned up two silencers at Kobito’s home, said a news release from U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin in Greensboro. They were not registered as required by law.