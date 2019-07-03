North Carolina
Don’t set off fireworks in this NC county, officials warn. The weather is too dry
It’s not safe to set off fireworks this Fourth of July in one North Carolina county.
Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management issued a open-burning ban on Wednesday, which includes a ban on setting off fireworks, according to officials.
“Please wait to celebrate our great nation’s Independence Day until conditions are safe,” officials said.
Officials will give an update when they lift the ban.
Duplin County is in eastern North Carolina, about 80 miles from Raleigh.
The ban follows a wildfire that torched 75 acres of land in the county earlier this week, according to WCTI.
The county is also experiencing dry weather and is under a moderate drought advisory along with 10 other North Carolina counties, according to the National Weather Service.
But there is a 70 percent chance of rain in the county Wednesday and a 50 percent chance of rain on the Fourth of July, the National Weather Service said.
