Man illegally dumping raw sewage grabs phone from worker recording him, NC cops say

A North Carolina man was caught on video dumping raw sewage in an industrial park, officials say.

Kristopher Parker Heath on Sunday put about 500 pounds of waste into an “inoperable sewer line” at Burton Park in Jacksonville, WITN reports.

He’s the son of the owner of Roy Heath Septic Service and was driving one of the company’s trucks at the scene, according to the news station and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Heath’s actions were caught on video, thanks to an employee of the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post

Officials say Heath “reached into” the worker’s car and took his $1,000 cellphone, The Daily News reports.

He’s now charged with common law robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, assault on a government official and communicating threats, the sheriff’s office says.

Heath, 47, was given a $6,000 bond, and officials say he could face more charges.

McClatchy reached out to the septic service company, which didn’t offer comment.