Police: North Carolina man charged with slaying girlfriend

Crime investigators in North Carolina have charged a wanted man with murdering his girlfriend after he reported to Charlotte-Mecklenberg police headquarters.

A Friday police statement says Isaih Andrew Henderson III has been charged with his girlfriend's recent slaying after being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Earlier this week, officers responding to assault with a deadly weapon call found 35-year-old Aliyah Sakinah Terry with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A murder warrant was issued for Henderson, her live-in boyfriend. On Thursday, the 32-year-old suspect reported to police headquarters. It wasn't immediately clear if Henderson had a lawyer.

Terry's slaying pushed North Carolina's largest city past the number of homicides it recorded for all of 2018. She became the city's 59th homicide so far this year.