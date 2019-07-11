3 NC electric coops get $22M total for hurricane damage

Three North Carolina electric cooperatives will share more than $22 million as reimbursement from the state and federal governments for systems damaged during Hurricane Florence last year.

The state Department of Public Safety says the Carteret-Craven, Four County and Tideland electric cooperatives will receive the money as reimbursement.

High winds, rain and flooding caused by the hurricane damaged poles, lines and transformers.

The cooperatives provide electrical service to Beaufort, Bladen, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson and Washington counties.

Four County Electric Membership Corp. will receive more than $11 million, and Tideland will receive more than $9 million. Tideland will receive about $2 million.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay more than $16 million of the cost. North Carolina's share is more than $5.5 million.