Officer shot in drive-by as he investigated an earlier shooting in NC, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A police officer investigating a shooting was shot during a drive-by at the scene in Henderson, North Carolina, officials say.

Police first went to the scene for a shots-fired call and found a person with a gunshot wound at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police about a mile from the site of the shooting were still investigating around midnight when a car drove by and someone started shooting, ABC11 reports.

A witness told the TV station they heard about 20 shots. “I saw them load the policeman up on the back of the truck and pull off,” Ronald Ragland told ABC11.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Henderson Police Department and the Vance County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shootings with the help of other agencies, CBS17 reports.

Henderson is about 50 miles north of Raleigh near the Virginia border.